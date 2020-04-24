—

Some of Melbourne’s drag elite have united for an impressive contribution to the #passthebrushchallenge on social media, where users are showing off their glamour and beauty squad while in lockdown around the world.

Melbourne entertainer and Drag Queen, Amena Jay, shared the video on her social media, showcasing the beauty and talented work of three dozen drag queens ‘passing the makeup brush’ and revealing stunning makeovers.

“This may have been one of my favourite projects yet. It was an absolute honour and privilege to create this video and be able to make this vision a reality with these fabulous queens.”

The performers are looking forward to returning to the stages of Melbourne entertain but in the meantime, they have truly thrown down the gauntlet in fashion squads.

“We Thank You for your ongoing support and we look forward to entertaining you on the stages of Melbourne soon”.

Check out the impressive transformations below.