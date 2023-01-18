—

‘No Pride in Racism’ is a community panel on sexualised racism in LGBTIQA+ communities. Leaders from the community will share their perspectives on the topic of racism, discussing issues from fighting stigmatising language on apps and online dating spaces, to responding to microaggressions, and the fetishisation of racial identities. The panel will represent experiences had by queer people of colour, culture, and faith. Everyone, of all racial and cultural backgrounds, are welcome to attend this event.

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79/81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda

When: February 7, 6:00 pm

Tickets: free