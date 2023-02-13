Oxford Street is the place to be this Mardi Gras, with local businesses offering live music, performances, outdoor entertainment, special retail promotions, art walks, and deals on food and drinks. There’s lots for everyone to explore and enjoy at Mardi Gras, both on and off the main drag, so grab your family, grab your friends, and join in on the celebrations – all are welcome.
When: Feb 17 – Mar 5
Where: Oxford St and surrounds, Darlinghurst
Tickets: free
