By Paul Purcell

For one weekend each year a Mardi Gras event called Queer Thinking takes over the Seymour centre in Sydney’s diverse inner-city LGBTQI sanctum of Chippendale. While there are no Fair Day dog pageants or drag king balls to draw in the crowd, the event instead promises to provoke, surprise, infuriate, shock and educate its audience about contemporary social issues affecting the community.

For Queer Thinking 2020, queers were treated to a virtual smorgasbord of topics ranging from marriage equality to the proposed religious freedom bill from leading academics writers and speakers including, Dennis Altman, a renowned 78er.

Altman and his fellow LGBTQI activists helped bring about significant law reform in NSW in the ’80s. This work was largely cooperative, building alliances and allies for change with former foes.

But for speaker Charlie Murphy, in the session, ‘Trans Activism,’ activism doesn’t mean we are all skipping down the same yellow brick road of LGBTQI activism in tight formation.

Murphy outlined their blueprint on how activism can be carried out. There were three institutions they refused to cooperate with. These included the police, big corporations and conservatives. They labelled all cops as aggressive thugs and said they didn’t care if a police officer was LGBTQI as they were still all part of the problem of oppression against LGBTQI people.

“They keep us safe. That’s a lie!” said Murphy.

Murphy also called out LGBTQI friendly corporations who they described as selling “shithouse products” and only recognised the community for two weeks out of 52 during Mardi Gras.

“Pride would rather you be a passive observer,” they commented.

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, was singled out as not being an ally because he ‘cuts jobs.’ Another point Murphy made was that corporations make rents unaffordable. Regarding conservatives, Murphy said “you are delusional if you think there’s a place for conservatives [in the LGBTQI community].”

Middle-aged gays in positions of power were also described as privileged elites who do not contribute to the community.

Speaker and fellow activist Sally Rugg supported Murphy’s position and added, “I think some of you won’t like what I have to say”, however, she admitted she would reluctantly work with some conservatives like National Party politician Barnaby Joyce when pragmatism required it.

Overall Queer Thinking succeeded in highlighting the diversity in opinions in the activist world and the at times controversial but always colourful world of queer thinking.