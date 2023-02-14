—

The State Library of NSW will present more than 20 untold queer stories in this major exhibition, shining the spotlight on lives, loves, industries and identities that have historically been overlooked and undervalued.

Immersive displays featuring photographs, posters, letters, scrapbooks, costumes, film, and sound as well as newly commissioned works from queer and trans writers and artists.

When: Feb 18 – Jul 9

Where: State Library of NSW, 1 Shakespeare Place Sydney

Tickets: free