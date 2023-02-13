—

Come watch as leading community members raise the Progress Pride flag from one of Sydney’s most iconic buildings, the Sydney Town Hall. The Progress Pride flag tries to represent all LGBTQI+ communities with its unique combination of the rainbow flag and a side chevron featuring additional colours. The flag will fly for the duration of Sydney World Pride 2023 in honour of the theme GATHER, DREAM, AMPLIFY.

When: Feb 17

Where: Sydney Town Hall

Tickets: free