This after dark event by Art Gallery of NSW is a perfect end-of-day wine and cheese gathering with exhibitions and entertainment by talented LGBTQIA+ artists. Live music, performances, installations, DJs, workshops, pop-up bars and even a queer youth space hosted by the Art Gallery’s Youth Collective. For lovers of art, music, and joyful soirée.
When: February 22, 5pm
Where: AGNSW, Art Gallery Rd, Sydney
Tickets: free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment