This after dark event by Art Gallery of NSW is a perfect end-of-day wine and cheese gathering with exhibitions and entertainment by talented LGBTQIA+ artists. Live music, performances, installations, DJs, workshops, pop-up bars and even a queer youth space hosted by the Art Gallery’s Youth Collective. For lovers of art, music, and joyful soirée.

When: February 22, 5pm

Where: AGNSW, Art Gallery Rd, Sydney

Tickets: free