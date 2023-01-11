—

‘ROPETIMES’ is a workshop in bondage and navigating intimacy, pleasure, and consent. Luke George, acclaimed artist and ropeworker, will be facilitating the workshop which is designed as an introductory rope bondage class for beginners or anyone who wants to learn, play, or practice. You can come with a partner or meet someone at the workshop. Luke will cover the foundation principles and techniques involved in rope bondage including basic ties, safety and communication, trust, and dynamic connection. The workshop sold out last year so be sure to get in early!

Where: Abbotsford Convent – Rosina Auditorium, 1 St Heliers St, Abbotsford

When: February 4, 11:00 am

Tickets: from $30