Drag superstar RuPaul has broken new ground this week, becoming the first drag artist to make the top five list of Sexiest Bald Men Alive.

That’s right, there’s an actual list of the world’s sexiest bald men, with GEO Agency Reboot Online claiming studies show that men who embrace the bald look are seen as more attractive than those with a full head of hair.

Researchers used “PhD-level data” to assess eight main variables: the golden ratio, number of “sexy” searches the stars received, vocal attractiveness, bald shine, smile analysis, eye width, and height, to scientifically calculate the sexiest bald man.

RuPaul ranked just behind Jason Statham by less .1 of a point, with a score of 8.52 out of a possible 10. Although he didn’t rank highly in the number of sexy searches or vocal attractiveness, his iconic face card and high positivity rating nabbed him that fifth place, proving that charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent are really all you need to succeed.

However, the drag superstar didn’t manage to crack the top 10 celebrities with the shiniest head, with the study even analysing cranial luminance in comparison to a 60W lightbulb.

Shine bright like a diamond

The rest of the luminous list sees the likes of former baseball star Thierry Henry, Prince William, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with the latter unseating the future king after two years at the top.

It’s been a big year for RuPaul, with the drag icon nabbing his tenth Emmys nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, becoming the most nominated reality host in Emmys history.

2025 marked not only his tenth year in the running for Outstanding Host, but also saw him take the record for the most Emmy wins by a person of colour, with a whopping 14 trophies to his name.

He’s also working on the first-ever movie set in the Drag Race universe, playing the role of President Judy Gagwell, a role Ru said he was keen to “sink [his] dentures into”.

The film follows the antics of best friends Tess and DeeDee, who switch their jobs working as train stewardesses on the Stank Rail for the gag-worthy, high speed, Glamazonian Express. Naturally, disaster strikes, and the pair have to work with unexpected allies to save the day.

Hopefully this latest achievement sees RuPaul pave the way for more bald drag stars to shine. Fingers crossed we see the likes of Trixie Mattel, Katya, or Bob making the list next year.