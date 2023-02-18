—

Sam Smith was abused in New York by a heckler with the video showing a woman screaming that the Unholy singer “belongs in hell.”

“Sam Smith belongs in hell!” the Irish woman continued to screech at the 30-year-old. The clip was posted to social media late Wednesday and has since gone viral.

“You demonic, sick, twisted b*stard. Leave the kids alone, you sick f*cker,” she continued to yell out while the singer ignored her. She continued to shout abusive words at them, even calling them a “pedophile.”

Smith, to their credit, seemed unfazed by the insults flung at them during the entire verbal assault.

This wasn’t the first time Smith has dealt with abuse and harassment in public, having spoken about being spat at in the street in the UK.

“I’m being abused in the street, verbally, more than I ever have. So that was the hardest part, was being at home in the UK and having people shout at me in the street.”

Outburst Due To Grammy Performance

The woman’s outburst upon seeing the singer comes after the singer’s controversial performance of Unholy with German singer Kim Petras at the recent 65th Grammy Awards.

As a response to the devilish performance a wave of Federal Communications Commission complaints came in, with the majority slamming the “glorification” of Satan.

Despite the backlash, the pair won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Unholy later in the night. A historical moment as Petras became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy.