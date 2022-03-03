—

March 3 – 6, Eternity Playhouse, Darlinghurst Theatre Company, 39 Burton St, Darlinghurst

A four-day festival celebrating all bodies, Big Thick Energy is the brainchild of performance artist and booty manipulator Demon Derriere, curated to promote body positivity and liberation through movement, creativity and community. Featuring burlesque, drag, vogue, poetry slam, freak show and music in a safe inclusive space for IBPOC and LGBTQIA+ bodies.

The festival features ten skills sharing workshops, local artisan markets and four ferocious evenings of high-energy entertainment with thick, curvy performance artists breaking stereotypes and celebrating all bodies.