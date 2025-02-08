DAYWASH is back for the ultimate Mardi Gras weekender at Chinese Laundry, the birthplace of legendary parties since 2009. Groove to tracks from Sydney’s hottest DJs with fabulous entertainment, setting multiple vibes across multiple levels.

Explore the alfresco areas, dance floors, and chill spaces, perfect for making memories with friends, family and spicier connections.

Don’t miss this Mardi Gras finale party, celebrating the community, love, and pride while grooving in the heart of Sydney.

DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender

2 March, 2-10pm

Chinese Laundry, Sydney

Tickets: $60