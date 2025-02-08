DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender

Mardi Gras
Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Image: Supplied by Daywash

DAYWASH is back for the ultimate Mardi Gras weekender at  Chinese Laundry, the birthplace of legendary parties since 2009. Groove to tracks from Sydney’s hottest DJs with fabulous entertainment, setting multiple vibes across multiple levels.

Explore the alfresco areas, dance floors, and chill spaces, perfect for making memories with friends, family and spicier connections.

Don’t miss this Mardi Gras finale party, celebrating the community, love, and pride while grooving in the heart of Sydney.

2 March, 2-10pm
Chinese Laundry, Sydney

Tickets: $60

