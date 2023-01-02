—

Award-winning cabaret duo Dolly Diamond and Tash York are back with their new show Attention Seekers, which they describe as “part Ted talk, part delusion”.

The two friends, with big egos, each seeking the limelight, compete in a no-holds-barred contest, willing to go to any lengths for attention.

“Expect a mixture of feel-good tunes, hilarious partly true stories and an offering of sage advice to others suffering their affliction.”

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Theatrette, 79-81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

When: January 27 – 29, 6:00 pm

Tickets: from $28