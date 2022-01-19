—

And/or – words often offered in forms, surveys, legal documents – has the amazing ability to summarise the complexities of intersectional identities. Artists from the Midsumma Festival’s AND/OR program help to expand on those complexities, discussing some of the strengths and challenges of ‘and/or’. Tickets to the event include entry to the Immigration Museum and exhibition Becoming You: An Incomplete Guide.

Immigration Museum – 400 Flinders Street, Melbourne on 29 January at 1.30pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)