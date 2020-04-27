—

The coming-of-age gay 2018 rom-com Love, Simon is expanding to TV, with a half-hour series called Love, Victor.

Hulu has released a ‘first look’ at the adorable meeting of the titular character, Simon (Nick Robinson) and Victor (Michael Cimino) in a coffee shop where the tension well…check out the trailer below and you can see why Disney+ passed on its release.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.

When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The 10-episode dramedy explores Victor’s colorful and complex world, from his loving family, to his new friends and first crushes.

Love, Victor lands on Hulu July 19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=92&=&v=bJBvXAUo2Ug&=&feature=emb_title