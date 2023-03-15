MX Pole Dance Amateur Comes to Sydney For A Night of Razzle Dazzle

A new gender-neutral Pole Dance competition under the Miss Pole Dance umbrella comes to Sydney this month!

The MX Pole Dance Amateur competition invites all to witness pole dance history as elite amateurs of all identities and expressions come together to test their skills and show off their tantalising talent.

“Competitors will display stunning feats of strength and dazzling dance skills as they compete to become the first Mx Pole Dance Amateur NSW.”

Witness Pole Dance History

The MX Pole Dance competition aims to be an “evolution” of what was formerly Miss Pole Dance Amateur, building on its storied foundation while moving forward to a new era.

“For Guys, Femmes, and Thems” alike, the competition promises all the classic hallmarks of classic (Miss) Pole Dance style: “glam, glitz, and style”.

Competitors are actively encouraged to apply, “high heels or high-heeled boots” mandatory!

“If you are a mid to high-level amateur competitor that loves the glam showgirl style of pole dance, this competition is for you!”

The NSW portion of the event will be held on March 26 at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville, Sydney.

Tickets and further information are available at: https://www.misspoledanceaustralia.com.au/mx-pole-dance-amateur

Factory Theatre – 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville – March 26 – 5pm