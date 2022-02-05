—

Melbourne will celebrate two mega Pride events in February. The Midsumma Pride March will take place on February 6, 2022 at Fitzroy Street, St Kilda. And a week later on February 13, the Melbourne Pride – a one-day street party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Victoria, will be held at Gertrude Street Precinct.

Between the two Prides, there are also a whole lot of parties that are still going ahead.

A Gay On The Lawn

Poof Doof’s resident DJs and drag icons set the right beat at this annual pride march after-party. You can hit the lawns to bowl with your mates, dance or savour the gourmet BBQ on offer. And then the eagerly awaited dish of the afternoon – the annual Meat Raffle!

This is a Pride Day Disco on the lawns that you don’t want to miss. Entry is free but you have to be 18+ to attend this event.

Where: St Kilda Sports Club, 66 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

When: February 6 | 1.00 pm to 9.30 pm

ADAM

ADAM, Melbourne’s world famous nude bar for guys, returns to its original home at Sircuit on Monday nights for the Midsumma Festival.

Socialise, enjoy a game of pool or hit the dance floor at one of the friendliest bars on the planet.

Where: Sircuit Bar, 103, Smith Street, Fitzroy

When: February 7 & 14 | 7.30 pm to 12.00 am

Ladylike Summer Pool Party

This one is strictly not for the boys and gentlemen. This is. party that welcomes women and theybies of all sizes, ages and experiences.Trans women, Cis women, trans femme and femme presenting non-binary individuals can attend this even that promises to be a safe and inclusive environment full of feminine energy.

Where: Wet on Wellington, 162 Wellington St., Collingwood

When: February 10, 7.00 pm to 1.00 am

Dykes On Bikes 10 Year Club Party

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne is celebrating 10 years of the proud club supporting WLW moto riders. The big-on-energy club party will feature live performances, DJs, moto gear, and music – inside Melbourne’s beloved gay club, The Laird.

The line-up includes standup comedian Kirsty Webeck, singer/songwriter Michelle Parsons and drag king Freddie Merkin. Dykes on Bikes will donate proceeds from the event to Koorie Pride Victoria.

Where: The Laird, 149 Gipps Street, Abbotsford

When: February 12 | 7.00 pm to 2.00 am

Homo Erotica

Melbourne’s most audacious queer dance party returns with a very special kink edition on February 13 to farewell Midsumma Festival and usher in the inaugural Folsom Down Under Festival!

Featuring stellar techno DJs and saucy performances. Bring your most provocative look, be it gender fuck, latex, leather & gear, drag, Pups and Handlers, glam, club fashion, or even go nude; whatever it is, unleash it!

Where: Inflation Nightclub, 60 King Street, Melbourne CBD

When: February 13 | 9.00 pm to 4.00 am

