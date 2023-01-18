—

‘Sunday Sizzle’ is the Pride March after party at the Pride Centre rooftop that promises to be tons of fun! Expect to see fabulous views of Melbourne whilst you dance to classic queer anthems and the latest hits mixed by DJ David Virgona. Keep in mind that all proceeds go to Koorie Pride Victoria so don’t hesitate to grab a snag to enjoy as you relax in the sun, and why not grab a drink from the rooftop bar whilst you’re at it! Entry is free but arrive early as capacity is limited!

Where: Victorian Pride Centre – Rooftop, 79/81 Fitzroy St, St Kilda

When: February 5, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

