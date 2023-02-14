—

Darlinghurst Road will kickstart WorldPride with a day-to-night party on the first Saturday of the queer season! Incredible roving performances, alfresco dining, delicious drinks, history talks and walks, live music, show tunes sing-alongs, retail offers, and beautiful design and art exhibitions. The Glittering Mile is where it all began, so come join the party at a place that holds such incredible historical significance.

When: Feb 17 – Mar 5

Where: Darlinghurst Rd and surrounds, Kings Cross

Tickets: free