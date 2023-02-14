Darlinghurst Road will kickstart WorldPride with a day-to-night party on the first Saturday of the queer season! Incredible roving performances, alfresco dining, delicious drinks, history talks and walks, live music, show tunes sing-alongs, retail offers, and beautiful design and art exhibitions. The Glittering Mile is where it all began, so come join the party at a place that holds such incredible historical significance.
When: Feb 17 – Mar 5
Where: Darlinghurst Rd and surrounds, Kings Cross
Tickets: free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment