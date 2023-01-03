—

Comedian Rhys Nicholson may be a millennial, but says they feel “old” and not just in gay years.

“I’ve been a comedian for almost 15 years. When I first started, I’d have to come on stage and make a joke about the fact that I was a queer person. The new generation of comedians don’t have to do that and I realize sometimes that I’m vaguely out of touch with young people’s queer culture because it’s moving so quickly.”

Nicholson On A Career-High

Fresh from winning the Most Outstanding Show award at Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022, Best Show at Sydney Comedy Festival 2022 and a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Nicholson is right now on a career-high.

“In comedy, you spend years building a career. If you’re lucky it builds up to this and you get to play big rooms. One day, the rooms are gonna start getting smaller again, but right now, I’m having a great time and I love it,” says Nicholson.

The 2023 edition is the first Midsumma Festival without COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions on social distancing and crowd size.

Nicholson will be part of Midsumma Extravaganza at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, a group show hosted by Joel Creasey and Kween Kong and featuring fellow comedians and performers, including Nina Oyama, Kirsty Webeck, Scout Boxall, Courtney Act, Kira Puru, Mama Alto, Dolly Diamond, Tash York, Tina Del Twist, Jordan Raskopoulos and Lou Wall.

“Getting out and properly getting to perform on an all-queer lineup is glorious and very exciting for all of us. We were at a press call the other day and everyone was quite giddy about the idea of getting to do a show of this size,” says Nicholson.

Drag Race Down Under Judge

“I’ve been kind of lucky during COVID that I’ve gotten to work quite a bit,” says Nicholson, who will return for an encore of their award-winning show RhysI Rhys! Rhys! at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, before taking the show to the UK.

TV audiences are more likely to know Rhys as one of the judges of Drag Race Down Under, along with RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

“It never doesn’t shock me that I’m sitting next to Ru, hanging out with Michelle getting to watch the Queens,” Nicholson says, the wonder and disbelief still apparent in their voice.

The Drag Race judge is a sought after gig, but also comes with its own share of pitfalls, when it comes to the show’s fanatic fans. “I’m a stand up comedian and I anyway get Tweets from people telling me that I’m not funny,” says Rhys, when asked how they prepared for the show.

Passionate About Drag

“Drag is something I’m really passionate about, but I am not a drag queen. I made a choice going into Drag Race Down Under to never give critiques,” reveals Nicholson.

“I’ve been a performer for a long time and I’m pretty good at seeing if something is genuine or someone is phoning it in,” says Rhys, who finds they have more in common with former Drag Race judge Paula Abdul, “I’m just happy to be there and I am going to try to be more supportive because I think of myself as a conduit for the audience.”

Nicholson shies away from accepting the “international celebrity” tag, but does acknowledge the impact Drag Race has had on their career.

“I just did a tour of the US and there were definitely people that knew me from Drag Race Down Under. The funniest thing was the amount of times someone would recognize me on the street during the Edinburgh Fringe festival and ask me what I was doing in the show. I am a comedian, how do they think I got the job on Drag Race,” Nicholson says with a laugh.

Nicholson admits that Drag Race has an intense fan base. “I’m glad for the most part I’m on the right side of it. But you know, it could turn on a dime. With season three coming up. Who knows?”