Uplifting Queer Aussie Family Film ‘Jimpa’ Gets Australian Release Date

Jimpa, a tender new film from Australian director Sophie Hyde, has finally received an Australian release date, bringing the uplifting, home-grown drama to our shores after its world debut at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Starring Oscar-winner and all-round delight, Olivia Coleman, the film follows Hannah, who travels to Amsterdam with her non-binary teenage child, Frances, played by Adelaide local Aud Mason-Hyde, to reconnect with her politically-engaged, gay father, affectionately known as “Jimpa”, portrayed by John Lithgow.

Frances is besotted with Jimpa and announces they wish to stay with him for a year, to Hannah’s apprehension. Jimpa is fiercely independent, so it is a shock when his declining health is revealed, upending Frances’ plans and bringing Hannah’s sister, played by the inimitable Kate Box, in from the UK.

As the siblings negotiate what happens next, Hannah must confront her past and the stories she has told about her family that don’t add up.

Jimpa hits close to home, in more than one way

Inspired by director, producer, and co-writer Sophie Hyde’s own life, Jimpa is an uplifting multi-generational family tale that weaves together moments between a father and daughter, from Hannah’s childhood in the 70’s to the present day, as she also navigates her own role as a parent.

As if the project wasn’t personal enough, Hannah’s teen, Frances, is played by Hyde’s real life child, 20-year-old Aud Mason-Hyde, who’s had roles in the six-part ABC series Fucking Adelaide, and the 2022 short film Right Here. They’re also a poet and public speaker, giving a TEDx talk in Adelaide about gender stereotypes at the age of 12.

It’s not Hyde’s first time interacting with queer tales- or parents- in her work. Her 2015 debut 52 Tuesdays tells the story of a teenage girl who spends every Tuesday afternoon and evening with the parent who gave birth to her, who is transitioning into a man named James.

The movie was shot on location in Hyde’s hometown of Adelaide, as well as in Amsterdam and Helsinki.

Jimpa is set to have its Australian Premiere on Opening Night film of the Adelaide Film Festival on October 15. It will be released in cinemas across Australia on February 19, 2026.