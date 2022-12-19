—

Will and Garrett Huxley are a gay couple who perform and create together and whose work has been shown around Australian and internationally. Bloodlines is their poignant tribute to artists lost to HIV/AIDS, artists who were inspirations to them and so many others. A blend of various art forms, Bloodlines will move you to awe and tears. Bloodlines: The Huxleys is part of Marri Madung Butbut: The First Nations Gathering Space.

When: Jan 4 – Mar 5

Where: Carriageworks, 245 Wilson Eveleigh

Tickets: free