Will and Garrett Huxley are a gay couple who perform and create together and whose work has been shown around Australian and internationally. Bloodlines is their poignant tribute to artists lost to HIV/AIDS, artists who were inspirations to them and so many others. A blend of various art forms, Bloodlines will move you to awe and tears. Bloodlines: The Huxleys is part of Marri Madung Butbut: The First Nations Gathering Space.
When: Jan 4 – Mar 5
Where: Carriageworks, 245 Wilson Eveleigh
Tickets: free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment