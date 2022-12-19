—

Lismore-based Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens explores female identity and racial injustice through a body of work spanning 30 years. Dickens’ work is a highly personal and political analysis of Australian culture through the mediums of collage, painting, installation, photography, film, and poetry. Embracing Shadows will also Premiere ‘Disastrous’, a series exploring the record-breaking floods that rocked the Northern Rivers in early 2022.

When: Jan 3 – Mar 12, 10am – 4pm

Where: Campbelltown Arts Centre, 1 Art Gallery Road Campbelltown

Tickets: free