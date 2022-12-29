—

Simona Castricum has carved out a position in Australia’s experimental music scene and is at the forefront of what’s next. Experience Carla Zimbler’s talented light and projection skills that create a live sonic experience like you have never had before. The lines will be blurred between sonic and spatial experiences to destabilise the cisnormative world as we know it. Catharsis, revelation, connection and nonconformity are at the heart of this event. If you’re looking for emotional transportation this intimate, immersive sound experience could be the event for you.

Where: Melbourne Recital Centre – Primrose Potter Salon, 31 Sturt St, Southbank

When: January 27-28, Friday 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm, Saturday 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Tickets: from $30