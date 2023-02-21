Apollo gives good party. Off-the-wall production, euphoric, hands-in-the-air high-energy anthems and classics, a Category 5 confetti cyclone and those special Apollo-only touches including lollipops, ice blocks, fruit baskets and moose knuckles, all gift-wrapped in sparkle and magic. It’s a playground of joy, colour, love and pride for all. This will be Apollo’s – and maybe the world’s – biggest party.
When: Feb 26, 2pm
Where: Metro Theatre, 624 George St, Sydney
Tickets: from $99
