An adult playground of music and performance, the official Mardi Gras Party hosts multiple dance floors and immersive spaces with world renowned DJs and pop-up performances of house, pop, electronic, disco, R&B, and techno music. The party spans Hordern Pavilion, Liberty Hall, Watson’s, Mary EQ, and the Entertainment Quarter. A traditional post-parade celebration to keep the adrenalin pumping.
When: Feb 25, 10 pm
Where: Hordern Pavilion and surrounding areas
Tickets: from $155
