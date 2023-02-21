A Melbourne institution, Sundaylicious has conquered Sydney, with awesome events at Cargo Bar in the heart of one of the city’s buzziest entertainment precincts. This massive venue with heaps of indoor/outdoor seating and harbour views is perfect a chill and mingle before the DJs fire up for some grooving on the roomy dance floor. Fantastic, friendly vibe. Ideal event for a gal pals night out.
When: Feb 26, 3pm
Where: Cargo Bar, The Promenade, King St Wharf
Tickets: from $130
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment