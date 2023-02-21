—

Oxford Street is rightly the heart of queer nightlife in Australia, but Sydney consistently delivers on its promise of a good ol’ gay time for all, with the best queer bars, drag shows, spas, saunas and restaurants. Here’s our pick of the best LGBTQI venues in the city.

ARQ

Open Thursdays – Sundays from 9 pm until the dancefloor is empty. ARQ is Australia’s longest-running, purpose-built queer venue, consisting of two floors.

16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst

arqsydney.com.au/

THE BEACHAM

Newly renovated. Come for the Sunday sesh! Enjoy Chicken Parmigiana, Beef Wellington, and happy hour from 4 pm to 6 pm.

265 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

thebeauchamp.com.au

THE BEARDED TIT

Open Wednesday to Saturday, The Bearded Tit is a haven for rebels and tender freaks in Redfern, encouraging work from emerging artists.

183 Regent Street, Redfern

thebeardedtit.com

THE BERESFORD

Celebrating good times in Surry Hills? The Beresford is open Tuesday to Sunday; enjoy wood-fired pizza, pappardelle, and happy hour from 6 pm to 8 pm.

354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills

merivale.com/venues/theberesford

BODYLINE SPA AND SAUNA

Sydney’s longest-running gay bathhouse. Featuring a steam room, jacuzzi, maze, and more.

10 Taylor St, Darlinghurst

bodylinesydney.com.au

THE BURDEKIN HOTEL

Darlinghurst’s 5-storey icon is open Tuesday to Sunday with drag trivia, Italo dining, and bottomless brunch. You can enjoy heavy metal to princess pop at this icon!

2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

burdekin.com.au

CHING-A-LINGS

This Darlinghurst, softly lit sanctuary is open from Wednesdays to Sundays, complete with exposed brick, low ceilings, couches, a rooftop, and drag performances.

Level 1/133 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

ching-a-lings.tumblr.com

THE COLOMBIAN HOTEL

Sip cocktails and enjoy the rooftop sunset at this Oxford Street after-hours gay bar. Patrons can enjoy themed parties, DJs, and mirror balls.

117-125 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

colombian.com.au

HEAVEN

Ascend into the all-night non-stop club featuring hits from the 90s, 00s and today. Open every Friday and Saturday Night.

169 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

heaven.nightclub.sydney

THE IMPERIAL

The jewel of Erskineville holds Priscilla’s restaurant, UP-rooftop bar and Basement bar. Enjoy nightly drag, Wednesday to Sunday and happy hour, 5 pm to 7 pm.

35 Erskineville Road, Erskineville

imperialerskineville.com.au

KINSELAS

Darlinghurst’s Kinselas is open every day with 6 pm to 8 pm happy hour, drag trivia, pool tables, and three levels with bars.

383 Bourke Street, Darlinghurst

kinselas.com.au

OXFORD HOTEL

This 100-year-old landmark is open seven days a week, entertaining patrons with trivia, drag, RuPaul watch parties and RuGirls Coco Jumbo and Maxi Shield.

134 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

theoxfordhotel.com.au

PALMS ON OXFORD

This classic Darlinghurst nightclub is open from Thursday to Sunday. Party the night away at the tropical-themed bar with 80s and 90s dance hits.

124 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

palmsonoxford

POOF DOOF SYDNEY

Sydney’s gay rave is hosted by Poof Doof every Saturday at Kinselas – join the dance parties and drag queens to bring on the weekend.

383 Bourke Street, Darlinghurst

poofdoof.com/sydney/

THE RED RATTLER THEATRE INC.

This queer-run community performing arts centre in Marrickville supports emerging and established artists and a warehouse theatre for performances, drinks, and music.

6 Faversham Street, Marrickville

redrattler.org

STONEWALL HOTEL

The Heart of the Community is open seven days a week. Patrons can enjoy drag shows, DJs, cocktails, and happy hour from 6 pm to 8 pm.

175 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

stonewallhotel.com

Sydney Sauna

Gay and bisexual men’s sauna, Sydney Sauna, is open all week. Two levels featuring serviced rooms, cruise areas, cinema room, cafe, spa, sauna, and steam room.

38-42 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

sydneysauna.com

UNIVERSAL

Universal is a two-level party destination. Ground floor hosts drag shows seven days a week. Friday to Sunday upstairs welcomes DJs and light shows.

85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

universal.sydney











