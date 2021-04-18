—

Cross-dressing in Sydney is quite popular at present, but crossdressing was not always received with widespread acceptance in Australia.

The first Mardi Gras Pride parade was held in 1978, but what released queer people and cross-dressers from the confines of semi-legal bars and private parties?

Queer presence grew in the inter-war years in the world of Australian art, design, and entertainment. It was the time of Australian “genteel modernism” and Art Deco, also known as moderne or futurist style at that time. It was mocked as an effeminate style despite being an integral part of fashion and fantasy. It was called the “International Style in drag”.

J.S. MacDonald, the director of Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria (1936-1941) and a cultural nationalist,claimed that this type of art and design has been promoted by women and “pansies” (a slang for homosexual men).

Cross-dressing was associated with street prostitution. Drag queens and cross-dressers had to wear male underwear or risk getting arrested. Before the 1900s, it was prohibited by law. In 1835, a convict named Edmund Carmen dressed in a woman’s gown and cape was caught by police in the countryside near Wollongong. He was charged with “improper conduct” and sent back to Sydney after being lashed 50 times. However, cross-dressing was allowed in theatres.

Historically, cross-dressing was associated with gaining the role and sexual behaviour of another gender. But women cross-dressed for several reasons. A historical tradition of women adopting male attire for work and adventure – called “passing women”– was not unique to Australia.

Philip’s Emigrant Guide to Australia was a letter published in 1953 which detailed the experiences of a woman, Harriet, who came to the diggings in Melbourne with her brother. Since working in mining presented significant hazards for women, she dressed up like a man and called herself Harry. She cut her hair into a “very masculine fashion; purchased a broad felt hat, a sort of tunic or smock of coarse blue cloth, trousers to conform, boots of a miner.”

“Wild the life is, certainly, but full of excitement and hope, and strange as it is, I almost fear to tell you, that I do not wish it all to end!” Harriet wrote.

However, two famous Australian “passing women” were Edward De Lacy Evans and Johanna (Jack) Jorgensen who impersonated men for over 20 years. De Lacy Evans was well-known for marrying three wives.

In 1873, Jorgensen stood before the Heathcote police court, pleading allowance to remain in male attire. She said she had a “better feeling towards the ladies than the gentlemen.” However, the court did not respond positively to her cross-dressing needs. The court bought her some female clothes from the poor box after setting her free.