Get Your Photo Taken At The Colombian And Win A Trip To Hawaii

Join Star Observer in front of The Colombian on June 29 at 8pm, to be a part of the official celebration photo, as we commemorate four and a half decades of quality journalism and fearless reporting for the LGBTQI community.

While there, register your email address for a chance to win a trip for two to Honolulu, Hawaii, thanks to community supporter Hawaiian Airlines.

Hike up Diamond Head for breathtaking views, explore historic Pearl Harbor, and soak up some sun on Waikīkī Beach, an epicentre of Queer culture and nightlife.

With its beautiful beaches, crystal blue water, and vibrant culture, Hawaii seduces all who visit.

Our story started in 1979. It was a time when sex between members of the same gender was a criminal act, with people being jailed simply for being gay. Sydney’s gay and lesbian community was reeling from vicious police attacks during the city’s first Mardi Gras protest march. A wave of political momentum was building, demanding equality and justice for Queer Australians.

Now Star Observer is Australia’s largest news journals of record for the LGBTQI community.

Don’t miss out on a chance to be a part of this historic event.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii’s biggest and longest-serving airline, having been in business for 93 years. They are a sponsor of Honolulu Pride and a supporter of The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, whose mission is to “educate, facilitate and empower LBGTQA+ people as integral members of Hawaiʻi’s diverse community.”

When: June 29 2023, 8 pm.

Where: The Colombian, 117/125 Oxford St, Darlinghurst