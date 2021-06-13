—

Jess Marchi has been selected to compete in the prestigious National State Final for the Miss World Australia pageant, being held at the glamorous Doltone House on June 23.

Jess identifies as pansexual and is looking forward to using her platform to not only raise money for Variety but is also soon to include Pride Foundation Australia under her auspices.

She’s also very keen to raise awareness about sexualities other than heterosexual and the first two letters of the LGBTQI acronym. As she told Star Observer that representation will also be a big focus for her Miss World journey.

“100% yes, because I feel like for me, I want to personally break the boundaries and serve as a role model. So if I have this platform, then that’s what I want to be. Especially because many people understand three categories of sexualities – they understand being straight, they understand gay, they understand lesbian, kind of. They get those categories and labels but as soon as you put in bi-sexual, there is really a whole lot of like ‘well which one are you more, well which do you prefer, so how do you know!’ But there’s so many more sexualities! What about pansexuals, what about transgender there’s so many that I feel like people just don’t understand!”

Jess is also very careful to point out that she’s not a fan of labels and wants people to know that you don’t have to identify as anything at all if you don’t wanna!

“I want to make young girls understand that you don’t need to have a label, you can just be you!”

Jess enjoys the full support of her family and acknowledges that it isn’t that way for everyone, “I’m very lucky with my family because they’ve accepted me 110% and I know that I’m very lucky for this because I know plenty of people that are not, so I really am blessed.

“Now that I have a chance to use my voice and my newly given platform, I want to use it in the best of my ability. There are so many children who are suffering from illness and poverty in Australia, kids who were born less fortunate than us, kids without parents or even a mean to learn and be given the basic human needs to live. A cause that has always been close to my heart.”