Amid the anxiety and confusion, the disruption and pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the true qualities of leaders in our society have been brought into stark relief.

Our esteemed captains at the helm have delivered everything from murky messaging, conflicting points of view, flawed logic, and petulant finger-pointing, to egregiously irresponsible advice. [NB: We can say on good authority that you should not drink, inhale, inject or introduce into your body by any other means: bleach, disinfectant, detergent, aquarium cleaner, hydroxychloroquine, or any other substance that is not verified food grade and/or prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner.]*

It is times like this that we look to our leaders for reassurance, fortitude, inspiration. But – with the possible exceptions of Jacinda Ardern and Lady Gaga – most of those in command have failed dismally in unifying and igniting, in strengthening team spirit and instilling hope.

Poor decision making, misappropriated funds, unwise delegation of duties, and general fumbling of the ball has made a difficult situation much worse.

Of course, there are some worthy leaders out there and we should acknowledge and thank them, but alas, many are just wearing lavish garments that will soon become transparent.

Thankfully, we all have each other.

Over the last six months, Australia has suffered extreme levels of adversity. From these true heroes have emerged: the people in the trenches, the people getting their hands burnt, risking their lives, sacrificing their time. We’ve seen communities come together, united by a common sense of purpose.

Our community has proven its resilience many times over. We have love and we have imagination and we have each other.

I bid thee farewell as I write my last words for Star Observer…stay safe.

*I am not a qualified medical practitioner. This column is for venting purposes only. The views expressed here are those of the editor and contain very little practical knowledge or reliable authority. Please seek sensible information elsewhere.