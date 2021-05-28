National broadcaster ABC, IT services and consulting company Capgemini and community support agency Advance Diversity Services were named the top employers and service providers at the 2021 edition of Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards held in Sydney on Friday.
The ‘Employer of the Year’ went to Capgemini – the first time that the company has won the prestigious honour, while management consulting company Oliver Wyman was named ‘Small Employer of the Year’. NSW’s peak organisation for non-government alcohol and other drugs service etwork of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA), was named ‘Service provider of the Year’.
The ABC took two top honours – the ‘Most Improved’ and the ‘External Media Campaign’ award. Accenture, EY, Lendlease and Macquarie Bank were the Platinum Employers of the Year, while Dentons, Deutsche Bank, IBM, Woolworths, Coles, the University of NSW and Deloitte received high tiered ranking for LGBTQ inclusion.
Australia’s foremost annual celebration of LGBTQ workplace inclusion was held at the Hyatt Regency, in Sydney on Friday. The awards were hosted by ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, the national not-for-profit LGBTQ inclusion support program for employers, sporting organisations and service providers.
“Over the past year, we have seen incredible advancements in workplace diversity and inclusion despite turmoil we all experienced on a global scale. It’s incredibly encouraging to see workplaces in Australia continue to remain dedicated and stride towards greater inclusion of our LGBTQ communities,” Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, said in a statement.
“As we continue to progress, it’s vital that efforts are acknowledged and celebrated, and that we continue to maintain and build upon our achievements.”
The awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) – now in its eleventh year – and the third Health + Wellbeing Equality Index (HWEI). According to ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, the AWEI and HWEI “are rigorous and evidence-based benchmarking tools that annually assesses workplaces in the progress and impact of LGBTQ inclusion initiatives.”
Emsen-Hough revealed a record number of employers across various sectors participated in the indices. “The employee survey that accompanied the AWEI, and for the first time, the HWEI, provides us with a great insight into workplace attitudes towards diversity and inclusion.”
This year around 186 organisations participated in the AWEI, and the employee survey that is attached to the survey received its highest turnout yet, with 44,915 responses. The inaugural HWEI survey saw over 700 responses from 24 organisations/service providers.
“These awards truly give us an insight into the amazing breadth of work being done by so many in making organisations across Australia more inclusive of LGBTQ people and communities,” added Emsen-Hough.
2021 AUSTRALIAN LGBTQ INCLUSION AWARDS
AUSTRALIAN WORKPLACE EQUALITY INDEX
- Employer of the Year: Capgemini
- Most Improved: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Network of the Year (tie): Capgemini and KPMG
- Trans & Gender Diverse Inclusion Award: Capgemini
- CEO of the Year: Katrina Troughton – IBM
- Executive Leadership Award (tie): Guy Brent – Woolworths Group, Christine Corbett – AGL Energy
- External Media Campaign Award:
ABCQueer – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
Finalists: LGBTQ Resource Stream – Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers, Loud & Proud Project podcast – NAB
- Network Leader of the Year: Gina Mills – EY
Finalists: Alan Wong – Boston Consulting Group, Wayne Marshall – Capgemini, Lisa Wade – NAB
- OUT Role Model Award: Steph Sands – Capgemini
Finalists: Clinton Savage – Aussie Broadband, Abigail Clark – IBM, Gordon Williams – MinterEllison, Daniele Gianotti – The University of Sydney
- Sally Webster Ally Award: Drew Bradford – NAB
- Sapphire Inspire Award: Nic Hennessy, Woolworths Group
Platinum Employers
- Accenture
- EY
- Lendlease
- Macquarie Bank
Platinum Project Acknowledgements:
- Clayton Utz
- PwC
- RMIT University
Platinum Qualifiers for 2021:
- AGL Energy
- Australian Taxation Office
- Woolworths Group
Gold Employers
- Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- AGL Energy
- Australian Taxation Office
- Capgemini
- Coles
- CSIRO
- Deloitte
- IBM
- J.P. Morgan
- KPMG
- MinterEllison
- NAB
- NBN Co.
- QBE Insurance
- (SBS) Special Broadcasting Service
- Scentre Group
- Services Australia
- The University of Sydney
- The University of New South Wales (UNSW)
- Woolworths Group
Silver Employers
- Aurecon
- BHP
- CBRE
- Department of Education & Training Victoria
- DLA Piper
- EnergyAustralia
- Hollard Insurance
- Macquarie University
- Mercer
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Origin Energy
- Queensland Department of Education
- Salesforce
- The Star Entertainment Group
- The University of Queensland
- Victoria Police
- Westpac
Bronze Employers
- Alcoa
- Allianz
- Arup
- Ashurst
- ASIC
- Baker McKenzie
- Charles Sturt University
- CoHealth
- Department of Health
- Department of Home Affairs
- Department of Industry, Innovation & Science
- Department of Social Services
- Department of Agriculture, Water & the Environment
- Dexus
- Edith Cowan University
- Energy Queensland
- Fujitsu Australia
- Grant Thornton
- Griffith University
- IAG
- ING
- Jacobs
- John Holland
- Life Without Barriers
- Maddocks
- Queensland Health
- SAP Australia
- Settlement Services International
- Stockland
- Telstra
- The University of Melbourne
- The University of Western Australia
- The University of Wollongong
- Victoria University
- Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning
Small Employer of the Year
- Oliver Wyman
Achievement Award for Most Improved Small Employer
- Liberty Financial
Gold Small Employers
- Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers
- Dentons
- Deutsche Bank
- McCullough Robertson Lawyers
- Oliver Wyman
Small Silver employers
- ADSSI
- Boston Consulting Group
- Clifford Chance
- Gilead Sciences
- Initiative Media
- PageGroup
- Roche
Small Bronze employers
- Allen & Overy
- Aussie Broadband
- Key Assets – The Children’s Service Provider
- Keypath Education
- Liberty Financial
- Northern Trust
- Pinsent Masons
- Russell Kennedy Lawyers
- The GPT Group
HEALTH + WELLBEING INDEX
Service Provider of the Year
- Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA)
Most Improved of the Year
- NurseWatch
Gold employers
- Advance Diversity Services
- Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA)
Silver employers
- Medibank
- Uniting Vic.Tas
Bronze employer
- Flourish Australia
- NurseWatch
- Relationships Australia
