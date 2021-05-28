—

National broadcaster ABC, IT services and consulting company Capgemini and community support agency Advance Diversity Services were named the top employers and service providers at the 2021 edition of Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards held in Sydney on Friday.

The ‘Employer of the Year’ went to Capgemini – the first time that the company has won the prestigious honour, while management consulting company Oliver Wyman was named ‘Small Employer of the Year’. NSW’s peak organisation for non-government alcohol and other drugs service etwork of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA), was named ‘Service provider of the Year’.

The ABC took two top honours – the ‘Most Improved’ and the ‘External Media Campaign’ award. Accenture, EY, Lendlease and Macquarie Bank were the Platinum Employers of the Year, while Dentons, Deutsche Bank, IBM, Woolworths, Coles, the University of NSW and Deloitte received high tiered ranking for LGBTQ inclusion.

Australia’s foremost annual celebration of LGBTQ workplace inclusion was held at the Hyatt Regency, in Sydney on Friday. The awards were hosted by ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, the national not-for-profit LGBTQ inclusion support program for employers, sporting organisations and service providers.

“Over the past year, we have seen incredible advancements in workplace diversity and inclusion despite turmoil we all experienced on a global scale. It’s incredibly encouraging to see workplaces in Australia continue to remain dedicated and stride towards greater inclusion of our LGBTQ communities,” Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, said in a statement.

“As we continue to progress, it’s vital that efforts are acknowledged and celebrated, and that we continue to maintain and build upon our achievements.”

The awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) – now in its eleventh year – and the third Health + Wellbeing Equality Index (HWEI). According to ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, the AWEI and HWEI “are rigorous and evidence-based benchmarking tools that annually assesses workplaces in the progress and impact of LGBTQ inclusion initiatives.”

Emsen-Hough revealed a record number of employers across various sectors participated in the indices. “The employee survey that accompanied the AWEI, and for the first time, the HWEI, provides us with a great insight into workplace attitudes towards diversity and inclusion.”

This year around 186 organisations participated in the AWEI, and the employee survey that is attached to the survey received its highest turnout yet, with 44,915 responses. The inaugural HWEI survey saw over 700 responses from 24 organisations/service providers.

“These awards truly give us an insight into the amazing breadth of work being done by so many in making organisations across Australia more inclusive of LGBTQ people and communities,” added Emsen-Hough.

For more information on ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, visit www.prideinclusionprograms.com.au

2021 AUSTRALIAN LGBTQ INCLUSION AWARDS

AUSTRALIAN WORKPLACE EQUALITY INDEX

Employer of the Year: Capgemini

Capgemini Most Improved: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Network of the Year (tie): Capgemini and KPMG

Capgemini and KPMG Trans & Gender Diverse Inclusion Award: Capgemini

Capgemini CEO of the Year: Katrina Troughton – IBM

Katrina Troughton – IBM Executive Leadership Award (tie): Guy Brent – Woolworths Group, Christine Corbett – AGL Energy

Guy Brent – Woolworths Group, Christine Corbett – AGL Energy External Media Campaign Award:

ABCQueer – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

Finalists: LGBTQ Resource Stream – Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers, Loud & Proud Project podcast – NAB

Network Leader of the Year: Gina Mills – EY

Finalists: Alan Wong – Boston Consulting Group, Wayne Marshall – Capgemini, Lisa Wade – NAB

OUT Role Model Award: Steph Sands – Capgemini

Finalists: Clinton Savage – Aussie Broadband, Abigail Clark – IBM, Gordon Williams – MinterEllison, Daniele Gianotti – The University of Sydney

Steph Sands – Capgemini Finalists: Clinton Savage – Aussie Broadband, Abigail Clark – IBM, Gordon Williams – MinterEllison, Daniele Gianotti – The University of Sydney Sally Webster Ally Award: Drew Bradford – NAB

Drew Bradford – NAB Sapphire Inspire Award: Nic Hennessy, Woolworths Group

Platinum Employers

Accenture

EY

Lendlease

Macquarie Bank

Platinum Project Acknowledgements:

Clayton Utz

PwC

RMIT University

Platinum Qualifiers for 2021:

AGL Energy

Australian Taxation Office

Woolworths Group

Gold Employers

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

AGL Energy

Australian Taxation Office

Capgemini

Coles

CSIRO

Deloitte

IBM

J.P. Morgan

KPMG

MinterEllison

NAB

NBN Co.

QBE Insurance

(SBS) Special Broadcasting Service

Scentre Group

Services Australia

The University of Sydney

The University of New South Wales (UNSW)

Woolworths Group

Silver Employers

Aurecon

BHP

CBRE

Department of Education & Training Victoria

DLA Piper

EnergyAustralia

Hollard Insurance

Macquarie University

Mercer

Norton Rose Fulbright

Origin Energy

Queensland Department of Education

Salesforce

The Star Entertainment Group

The University of Queensland

Victoria Police

Westpac

Bronze Employers

Alcoa

Allianz

Arup

Ashurst

ASIC

Baker McKenzie

Charles Sturt University

CoHealth

Department of Health

Department of Home Affairs

Department of Industry, Innovation & Science

Department of Social Services

Department of Agriculture, Water & the Environment

Dexus

Edith Cowan University

Energy Queensland

Fujitsu Australia

Grant Thornton

Griffith University

IAG

ING

Jacobs

John Holland

Life Without Barriers

Maddocks

Queensland Health

SAP Australia

Settlement Services International

Stockland

Telstra

The University of Melbourne

The University of Western Australia

The University of Wollongong

Victoria University

Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning

Small Employer of the Year

Oliver Wyman

Achievement Award for Most Improved Small Employer

Liberty Financial

Gold Small Employers

Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers

Dentons

Deutsche Bank

McCullough Robertson Lawyers

Oliver Wyman

Small Silver employers

ADSSI

Boston Consulting Group

Clifford Chance

Gilead Sciences

Initiative Media

PageGroup

Roche

Small Bronze employers

Allen & Overy

Aussie Broadband

Key Assets – The Children’s Service Provider

Keypath Education

Liberty Financial

Northern Trust

Pinsent Masons

Russell Kennedy Lawyers

The GPT Group

HEALTH + WELLBEING INDEX

Service Provider of the Year

Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA)

Most Improved of the Year

NurseWatch

Gold employers

Advance Diversity Services

Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA)

Silver employers

Medibank

Uniting Vic.Tas

Bronze employer

Flourish Australia

NurseWatch

Relationships Australia