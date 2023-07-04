Ace Or Asexual Spectrum Includes A Range Of Different Identities

Australian Asexuals is a community organisation and advocacy group for “all asexuals and everyone under the Ace Umbrella in Australia.”

The organisation was founded by members of the Sydney asexual social group in order to represent the Australian asexual community at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Since 2016, Australian Asexuals has been marching and participating in the Mardi Gras Parade. 

According to Australian Aesexual’s website, “Asexuality is a sexual orientation defined by a lack of sexual attraction to any person of any gender. This has nothing to do with the person’s libido or desire to participate in sexual activities.”

In an earlier op-ed for Star Observer, Asexual community advocate Kerry Chin wrote, “The asexual (or “ace”) spectrum includes a range of different identities, including asexuality (experiencing little to no sexual attraction), demisexuality (only experiencing sexual attraction after developing an emotional bond), and grey asexuality (being in the grey area between asexual and allosexual).” 

Chin continued, “The distinction between romantic and sexual attraction is particularly important to the ace community, as a lack of sexual attraction does not necessarily mean a lack of romantic attraction.”

Every year Ace Week is observed during the last full week of October. The week acts to highlight, educate, and raise awareness of issues facing the aesexual community.

