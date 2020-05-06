—

Are You A Star Observer?

To mark and chronicle our community’s time in isolation, we are holding a special WRITING COMPETITION for the LGBTQI community.

Tell us your lockdown stories and you could win one of several cash prizes on offer.

First, second and third prizes are available in both of the following categories:

BEST REPORTING

Profile an LGBTQI community hero who has selflessly undertaken an act of kindness or has made an important contribution or has generated something invaluable for our community during the corona crisis. Submissions should be between 600 and 1000 words in length. A high-resolution photo of the subject (1MB or larger) should accompany the piece.

BEST FIRST-PERSON PIECE

Isolation begins with I. Share your thoughts, opinions and perspectives on how living in lockdown has impacted you personally. Submissions should be between 600 and 1000 words in length. Provide a high-resolution picture of yourself (1MB or larger) with your written submission.

The winning submissions will appear in the June edition of the Star Observer.

Three prizes will be awarded in both categories

First Prize: $250

Second Prize: $150

Third Prize: $100

Submissions should include your name, suburb, state and mobile phone number. Please let us know if you would like to contribute to the Star Observer in the future.

Writers can submit one piece in both categories but are only able to submit one piece per category.

Winners will be selected at the sole discretion of the Star Observer and will be contacted prior to publication on 4 June 2020.

All submissions must be received by Friday 22 May at 5pm. Email your copy and photo to: editor@starobserver.com.au