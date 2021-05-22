—

Bisexual Brooke Blurton Blurs Bachelorette Boundaries, basically.

Sorry, but the four key words of this article were just aching for some alliteration!

Barriers.

Another B word and one that Ms Brooke Blurton has b… smashed (gotcha!) for two of Australian societies minorities in one mighty swoop!

For she is not only a bisexual woman, she is also a proud Noongar-Yamatji woman from Western Australia, with an Aboriginal-Malaysian mum and an English Dad.

Surprisingly positive reaction

The announcement of Channel 10’s next Bachelorette will for sure get people talking over the water coolers, (are those putrid things even still a thing?), or at least it did on the socials and the response is not as negative and as devastating as you might have feared, with comments on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram surprising pleasant and encouraging.

Of course there was the predictable chiming in of people who never learnt that if you can’t say something nice, you shouldn’t say anything at all, including comments from the usual types who see this casting as some form of tokenism or virtue signalling, apparently missing the point that not everyone looks like them.

A few people were also complaining about the fact that the producers of the show are casting people that have already been on the show and it’s various iterations previously.

But interestingly, these voices seem to be in the minority.

Religious folks quiet, for now

And there wasn’t one cry of “Won’t somebody please think of the Children!” from the religious set, so that’s refreshing.

Mostly people chiming in are extremely positive and encouraging, including the musician G Flip (real name: Georgia Flipo), who replied on Blurston’s Instagram post announcing the casting with six party hat emoji’s – a sure sign that these two, who it had been rumoured were an item after an appearance together at the Australian Open final this year, are just, or at least still, mates.

Brooke was first introduced to Australian audiences in the 2018 season of the Bachelor, which featured Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins. He sounds fun, and she caused a bit of a stir when she abruptly left the season just days before the finale.

It wasn’t until her second run at reality television, this time in the Bachelor spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise that she revealed that the reason she left early was because Cummins had confided in her that he wasn’t going to choose anyone, which is precisely what happened.

Brooke Blurton Bachelorette Bisexual Reviving interest

Channel 10 might be onto a winner with the announcement of Blurton’s casting as there is no shortage of people commenting on the socials, that they’ve either been a fan of the Bachelor series in the past but had lost interest or even more surprisingly, people who have never been interested before admitting that they might tune in, just to see how it’s all going to work!

So you can kind of see how they’re going to capture a whole bunch of demographics.

Besides the usual rabid fans of the series, you’ll have the LGBTQI community tuning in (though some might be disappointed it wasn’t a lesbian being cast this year) to see a bisexual woman represented in this traditionally heterosexual arena, Aboriginal communities proud to be watching a Noongar-Yamatji woman represented on a usually white platform and then of course, the horny straight men hoping they’ll get a glimpse of some girl-on-girl action.

