The recent Traralgon floods have had a devastating impact on the Gippsland Rangers Roller Derby. The inclusive club’s training ground at GRRD Shed Facility at the Traralgon Showgrounds, has been wrecked by water damage. This comes just two years shy of launching Australia’s first Roller Derby Pride Cup Game.

With a view to help the club get back on their skates, Pride Cup, Traralgon native Kade Matthews and Community Darling Dean Arcuri have come together to help raise funds for them. They are hosting the Gippsland Rangers Roller Derby Power Hour, that will be live-streamed on the Pride Cup Facebook Page on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

“As we were heading to the end of the financial year, not all of us were able to give to in dollars. Kade and I are huge supporters of Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby and the inclusion they bring After hosting the Pride Cup Trivia Championships online from lockdown last year, we knew that we could do more to help,” said Arcuri.

“We touched base with Pride Cup, and in less than a week of putting the call out, we have been able to create a livestream ‘telethon’ to help raise awareness, and some money for the club.”

Arcuri said he has been been interviewing members of the club via zoom or in person over the weekend.

“Every time I hear them talk about what the club means to them, it fills me with energy to do whatever I can to support them. You’ll hear these interviews cut together during on Tuesday night, but I think many people underestimate the importance of the kind of diverse inclusion that comes with clubs like this, especially in regional spaces. It’s about health, connection, inclusion, and celebrating diversity, and that’s something many of us who live in the city or built up areas take for granted,” said Arcuri.

In addition to the interviews and fundraising, the Power Hour will see performances from Tash York , Lance DeBoyle, Sexy Galexy & Gabriella Labucci.

According to Arcuri, the club and community have been doing their bit over the past few weeks to clear out the mud and sewerage that has engulfed the space. New walls which had recently been put in are now ruined.

“As heartbroken as many of them are by what has happened, that hasn’t dulled their passion or motivation. They are picking themselves up and getting on with it. And are still planning to host their next Pride Cup later in the year. Thoughts and prayers are nice, but what they need right now is cash. So if you can join us on Saturday night and make a tax free donation, it would help make a huge difference to getting them back on their skates doing what they love,” added Arcuri.

The Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby Power Hour will be live-streamed on Tuesday June 29, from 7:30pm on the Pride Cup Facebook & YouTube pages.