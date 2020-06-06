—

“First, I grew up in Philadelphia in a predominantly black neighbourhood and have witnessed things like this all the time. A friend of mine was shot and killed while working in a store that was looted after the Rodney King verdict. I have grown up being beat up and called white boy faggot most of my childhood.”

On June 3, Pink News reported that Australian based porn star Billy Santoro had tweeted, “Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest. Wake the fuck up. Shoot First.” This alleged tweet was of course in response to the justified and necessary protests that have erupted across America in recent weeks.

However, in an exclusive interview with Star Observer, Santoro was quick to point out the inaccuracies of this claim saying that.

“I never tweeted anything. I posted a Facebook status after watching the news about the looting that was going on. My intent was to state that looting is not a way to protest but I am an abrasive person and it came out the way it did. I have apologised for that.”

In fact, anyone who bothered to pay close enough attention the reporting of Pink News can clearly see that the alleged screenshot included in the article, is from Facebook.

Santoro continues by adding that “I certainly understand that calling out the race that was being shown doing the looting on TV was not the right thing to do and was very hurtful.”

“Policing is a slippery slope and we won’t be puppets to cancel culture. This was not debatable though. It was vile. BLM [Black Lives Matter],” JustForFans tweeted on June 2.

In response, Santos told Star Observer, “as far as cancelling my accounts on OnlyFans and JustForFans, I challenge those who are on there to remember free speech, isn’t free.”

There is no denying that racism among, in particular, gay men is rife – recently Grindr removed its controversial ‘ethnicity filter,’ but for such a feature to exist in the first place says it all. The Gay Porn Industry in extension is not exempt from such ugliness, with many on social media in the preceding days having drawn attention to questionable remarks made by other gay porn stars on social media.

“I have been arrested a few times and was definitely treated differently due to my race. Things do need to change. I have done scenes with men of colour, I have dated men of colour, I have lived with men of colour.

“Am I racist? I don’t know.”

The fact remains that far from being an isolated incident, and irrespective of personal experiences the actions and words of Santoro, perhaps highlight an issue that has and continues to exist within the Gay Porn Industry.

Addressing the backlash received by Santoro, he concludes by saying.

“Am I bitter about the backlash? No. I expected it. Am I sincerely sorry for my post? Yes. I hurt some good friends and people I consider family with that post who are black.”

Because of the overtly sexualised nature of gay men’s culture, could addressing racism in gay porn go some way to remove the prevailing, stigmatisation and negative experiences of gay men of colour? More likely is that once the unrest currently experienced by American society begins to pass, our community will once again for silent on this issue.