I am sincerely sorry to hear of Katherine Cummings’ passing, I consider Katherine not only my peer and elder but also my friend.

Katherine was born in Scotland in 1935, and transitioned in 1986. Katherine was an elder of all transgender women and pioneered traditions that we observe today such as the Transgender Day of Remembrance observance in Sydney on behalf of the Gender Centre beginning in 2003.

Here is an interview with Katherine Cummings for the Star Observer: https://www.starobserver.com.au/news/national-news/new-south-wales-news/i-transitioned-when-i-was-fifty-one-trans-elder-katherine-cummings/175203

An Outspoken Activist

Katherine was always an outspoken activist of the Transgender Community, born of a different era. Sometimes unintentionally her language clashed with the language of today, but her beautiful heart was always in the right place.

Katherine worked for The Gender Centre for almost 20 years in many roles beginning in 2001 ending in 2020.

‘To Be Neither Condemned, Nor Praised’

She also said “ Do your best to leave the world a little better than your best to leave the world a little better than you found it. Remember that you have responsibilities as well as rights and that the aim should be to centre the pendulum, not to push it far over to the other side. Remember that trans is not a closed society but a small segment of society as a whole and that we should aim to make it fit into society, not stand out from it.”

I will always remember Katherine with great respect and reverence for her wisdom and as my elder and my friend.