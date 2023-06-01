Gay Men Discuss Their WTF Hookup Moments

What is the strangest WTF moment you’ve experienced during a hookup? Maybe the other person used a misleading photo. Maybe their hookup hygiene wasn’t up to your standard. Maybe they blocked you while you were standing at their front door. Maybe they took a mid-fellatio phone call.

Recently, a conversation started on the Askgaybros thread on Reddit about this very topic.

WTF Moments Galore

The question was, “What’s your WTF moment with recent hookups or dates?”

One user shared, “My WTF moment from a few months ago: Dude and I were vibing. I told him about my various tests and vaccines, disclosed my status, and my being on PrEP. He has not been tested in over five years, does not know his own status, nor is he on PrEP. He doesn’t like to take meds; goes only raw; and insisted that, since he’s strictly a top, it’s on the bottom to take care of himself. Yeah, that went no farther.”

Just What The Doctor Ordered

Another shared a story about hooking up with a guy at their medical school dorm room.

“I ended up prescribing him medication for fungal infection while he was insisting that those marks on his dick and groin are nothing significant. He still insisted on a BJ which I absolutely refused.”

Another wrote about the time he was at a guy’s apartment and someone buzzed at the front door.

“He buzzes someone into the apartment. Another man walks right in and says, ‘Come on dude why do you have to do this in my bed.’ I’m just sitting there with a hard-on that is quickly shrivelling. I get up to get dressed, and the hook-up tells me to just to hang on so he can move some furniture around. Needless to say, I bolted out as fast as I could.”

I Choo Choo Choose You

One Redditor brought up an incident with a surprise tattoo.

“I met a guy from Scruff, very handsome. He came over, we ate some food and started getting down to business. After he took his shirt off I realized he had a FULL BACK TATTOO OF THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE and I couldn’t keep it up for the life of me because it was staring into my soul.”