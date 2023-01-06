—

George Street north is set to be transformed into a giant Pride flag in preparation for Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The flag will be installed on January 9.

According to the City of Sydney, “high-quality road marking paint will turn grey into red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, black, brown, white and pink.”

Also included in the glamification of George Street will be the installation of colour-coordinated seating.

“Our ongoing transformation of George Street north not only brings to life our vision of a reimagined city centre but also reflects the values of the City of Sydney.”

Extension of The Pedestrian Boulevard

Also included in the works will be the extension of the pedestrian boulevard along George Street from Wynyard to Essex Street.

This will add an extra 5,900 sqm of new space to the pedestrian boulevard.

Biggest LGBTQI Event To Take Place In Southern Hemisphere

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023 with over 500,000 people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

The NSW Government believes an estimated 78,000 tourists from outside NSW are expected to attend WorldPride. This number includes both international and interstate visitors.

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue will be headlining the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24, 2023, hosted by Australian Idol Casey Donovan and drag performer Courtney Act.

Wickett said that she is most excited about “bringing a really diverse group of our community together from across the globe. So people from all backgrounds coming to celebrate and to advocate for our rights, but also to showcase our First Nations cultures to the world and showcase our beautiful city to the world.”

She continued, “This is going to be an LGBTQI event the size of which has never been held in the Southern Hemisphere before.”

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

Washington DC will follow Sydney as host city for WorldPride 2025, which will take place from May 23 to June 8.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com