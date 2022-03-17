—

The Guatemalan Congress voted Tuesday to shelve the “Life and Family Protection Law.”

The bill would have amended the country’s Civil Code to “expressly” ban same-sex marriages.

Advertisement

#Guatemala 🇬🇹 Momentos cuando el decreto 18-2022 fue archivado con 119 votos a favor de esta acción, 19 votos en contra y 26 votos ausentes. Así celebra las mujeres y la diversidad 🎊 con una resistencia de varios días en las calles. @redmmutrans @InfoOTRANS @ObservatorioLam pic.twitter.com/DW2iruXuev — Agencia Presentes (@PresentesLGBT) March 15, 2022

President Threatens Veto

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei had called on Congress to shelve the bill and threatened to veto the law because he believed it would violate Guatemala’s Constitution.

Advertisement

The bill was initially passed by the Guatemalan Congress, on March 8, by 101 to eight votes.

The law also sentenced women to a minimum of five years in prison for seeking an abortion and bans the teaching of sexual diversity in schools which it defines as “promoting in children and teenagers policies or programs that tend to lead to diversion from their sexual identities at birth.”