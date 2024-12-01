Harry K Takes Over Enigma Nightclub For Huge XXXMAS Bash

Michael James
December 1, 2024
Harry K Takes Over Enigma Nightclub For Huge XXXMAS Bash
Harry K continues his yearly tradition of huge parties in unique locations as he launches Brisbane’s biggest Christmas Party with special guest Kitty Glitter in a special nightclub takeover!

Get ready to unwrap the ultimate holiday party night as Harry K takes over Enigma Nightclub in the heart of Fortitude Valley.

Harry K XMAS Bash
Celebrate the Christmas season and the end of another fabulous year with your chosen family.

Whether you’ve been naughty, nice, or somewhere delightfully in between, this is your night to shine. Expect dazzling performances, epic music, jaw-dropping surprises, and Kitty Glitter headlining to keep the holiday spirit high and wild!

Harry K XMAS Bash
The night will feature music from DJ’s Kitty Glitter [SYD], ENN [SYD], Jimmy Fade [NZ], Raul & Ney as well as a host of fabulous entertainers including the XXXMAS LAB Gogo Boys!

 

When: December 22, 9pm

Where: Enigma Nightclub, Fortitude Valley 

Tickets: Available to purchase online 

