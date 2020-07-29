—

A comedian is urging on the general public to support the queer community as it battles the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video on social media, Joel Creasy has put out a call to action to show “some rainbow love” to a community he loves.

He has made a few suggestions of ways that people can support their favourite performers, and venues and not all of them require a financial commitment.

“Australia’s queer community are struggling right now, and are are often overlooked so I wanted to give them a bit of a shout out and discuss a few ways we can all help,” he begins in the piece to camera.

“A lot of queer venues require our patronage to make money. A lot of the drag performers who work at these venues – who by the way I think we take for granted a lot of the time – haven’t had any gigs coming in nor do the bar staff or crew that work at these venues.

“So I thought I would discuss a few ways that you can help out.”

“A lot of Australian drag performers are making face masks because they are very in fashion right now in Melbourne,” he said.

“I would hazard a guess that if you are anywhere that has queer performers or drag performers they will be making masks because a lot of our drag performers are pretty good on the sewing machine.

“Other ways you can help out is that a lot of the clear venues around town are doing delivery.

“DTs pub down the road from me are doing delivery, so I have been stocking up on booze from them.”

But, he acknowledged that not every show of support has to come from money.

“If it’s not within your financial means do something like this, just watch a free live stream or download a free queer podcast,” Joel said.

“Or even think back to that time when you were absolutely off your head on the dancefloor at 3am and a drag performer came on stage, and you absolutely loved it.

“Try and find the name, look them up on social media, give them a follow… and also send a message and tell them how great you thought they were.”