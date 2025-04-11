Jojo Siwa’s Partner Kath Ebbs Calls Out Micky Rourke After Big Brother Controversy

Kath Ebbs has come to the defence of partner JoJo Siwa following controversial comments towards the singer in the Celebrity Big Brother house by Mickey Rourke.

Rourke was issued a warning by Big Brother for his actions this week and the public were not happy.

Now Siwa’s partner is speaking out against the treatment of Siwa by Rourke.

Comments towards JoJo Siwa were “rooted in misogyny and violence”

Celebrity Big Brother launched in the UK this week featuring US singer JoJo Siwa and it has attracted a swarm of controversy.

Actor Mickey Rourke came under fire after asking Siwa about her sexuality to which she replied “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

Rourke gave an unsettling response telling her “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

However JoJo Siwa was having none of it as she quickly responded “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

“I’ll tie you up” he continued.

“I promise you that won’t happen” she responded “I dare you to try, you’ll be the one tied up.”

Fans of the show and JoJo Siwa across the world have come to the defence of the singer with many calling for Rourke to be removed from the program.

One of those was JoJo’s Australian partner Kath Ebbs, who went online in a fiery rant against the actor.

“Take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in his comments towards her, it is also just rooted in misogyny and fucking violence,” Kath said.

Kath also posted a lengthy video to their Instagram about the interaction.

“The five minute clip, which is the whole conversation, has so many fucking layers to it, it is crazy” they continued before explaining what transpired.

On the comments that Rourke would vote Siwa out of the house Ebbs said the comment was “rooted in misogyny.”

“If men can’t root you they see no use for you. If the male gaze is not a part of this situation and I have no power over you sexually,” Ebbs continued. “Then he’s like ‘oh I’m going to bully you, ‘you’re not going to play into my creepy jokes ok? Then I’m going to bully you’.”

“There are so many fucking layers to that interaction it makes me feel sick to my stomach” they said.

“I do feel kind of a little bit disappointed that that hasn’t been an added layer to the conversation yet. Yes, I’m glad that production gave him a formal warning and told him what he said was homophobic, but that is dangerous, dangerous language.”

“I would not want to be alone with him and I would not want anyone to be alone in a room with him.”

Kath was having none of his apology about the interaction, “you revealed the way you really think about people and about women, that’s all that happened” they said.

Siwa fights back

In response to the controversial comments JoJo Siwa has got her own revenge against Mickey Rourke in the house.

During their time in the house contestants must nominate each other to face the public for eviction, generally the housemates with the most nomination points face the public vote.

However contestants are often awarded different powers that change up the process.

JoJo Siwa was awarded the “killer nomination” power this week.

The power meant that whoever Siwa nominated would immediately be up for eviction, regardless of the other housemates votes.

JoJo made her choice swiftly, putting Mickey Rourke up to face the wrath of the public following his actions.

That “honestly made the killer nomination choice pretty easy” Siwa said of her vote for Rourke.

Mickey Rourke, Michael Fabricant and Jack P Shepherd will all face the public vote with one set to be sent packing at the live eviction show on Friday evening.