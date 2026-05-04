Brisbane Lions player Koby Evans is under investigation by the AFL after allegedly using a homophobic slur during a VFL match against Coburg on Saturday. This comes only a week after another high profile case involving an AFL player using slurs on the field, generating a broader conversation around homophobia in the sport.

The alleged incident occurred during Brisbane’s VFL clash with Coburg, with the matter referred to the AFL Integrity Unit. Evans, 18, was selected by Brisbane with pick 38 in the 2025 AFL Draft and is yet to make his AFL debut. He has played five VFL matches for Brisbane this season.

Evans is under investigation for allegedly using a homophobic slur against a Coburg player during the match.

In a statement, a Brisbane Lions spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and has been working with Coburg and the AFL on it.

“The club has confirmed the player has apologised multiple times — on field and again post-match. The player is extremely remorseful and takes full responsibility.

The club is disappointed the incident has occurred while supporting and educating the player.”

The AFL confirmed that the allegation had been referred to its Integrity Unit for investigation.

The case is the latest in a series of incidents involving alleged homophobic slurs across Australian rules football in recent seasons. Recent AFL sanctions for similar incidents have included suspensions for players including Lance Collard, Izak Rankine, Jeremy Finlayson and Wil Powell.

Last month Lance Collard was found guilty of calling an opposing VLF player a “fucking faggot”, marking the second time in three seasons the 21-year-old has been found guilty of using homophobic language in a match. Collard then received a lengthy seven week suspension, which was later controversially reduced to only two after an appeal.

The chair of the appeals board, Will Houghton KC, then made headlines for his reasoning behind the decision, when he said:

“We observe that football is a hard game. It is highly competitive, particularly at its higher levels. It is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field.”

The backlash to these comments led to AFL boss Andrew Dillon saying:

“The AFL specifically rejects the appeals board’s reasoning… let’s be clear — homophobia has no place in Australian football. Not at any level. Not under any circumstances.”

The AFL then announced that Will Houghton had been dismissed from the board, effective immediately.