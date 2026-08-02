Kylie Minogue Joins Madonna For Surprise WorldPride Performance

Entertainment Music News
Michael James
August 2, 2026
Kylie Minogue Joins Madonna For Surprise WorldPride Performance
Image: Image: X (Composite)

Madonna and Kylie Minogue have delivered a major surprise for fans, appearing together during a special WorldPride performance in Amsterdam.

Madonna took to the stage at the WorldPride celebrations Saturday night, following the city’s famous Canal Parade.

During her set, the Queen of Pop welcomed Australia’s own Princess of Pop, Kylie Minogue, onto the stage.

The pair performed Madonna’s recent track Love Sensation, before joining forces for Sorry, a favourite from her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Videos from the performance quickly spread across social media, with excited fans celebrating the unexpected reunion.

Madonna and Kylie join forces at WorldPride

The appearance followed days of speculation about Madonna’s involvement in WorldPride. As we reported last week, Madonna teased fans with a message written in Dutch on Instagram.

“I have something I want to talk about,” the translated post read, borrowing a lyric from Bring Your Love, her recent collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. WorldPride Amsterdam later fuelled the rumours by sharing a similar message.

While Madonna’s appearance might not have been a surprise, Minogue’s arrival was kept under wraps.

It is not the first time the two pop icons have shared a stage.

Minogue previously joined Madonna during a Los Angeles concert on the Celebration Tour in March 2024. Together, they performed an acoustic version of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and Minogue’s hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

The Amsterdam show continues Madonna’s busy year of Pride appearances. In June, she staged a surprise performance hosted by Grindr in New York’s Times Square, where she previewed music from Confessions II. That performance also included a tribute to the activists who helped advance LGBTQIA+ rights.

Clips of the performances at Worldpride have spread across social media as fans celebrated this absolutely gay musical reunion.

Plus Kylie even took to social media to share her own little clip from the event.

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