Four University of Cambridge students were attacked, putting one in the hospital, in an apparent homophobic assault on February 23.

The students had just attended a university LGBT club night called Glitterbomb.

All suffered injury and one, a 24-year-old woman was hit multiple times in the face. She was hospitalised with a concussion, a bruised eye, a fractured nose, and a deviated septum.

Cambridgeshire Police have stated that they are currently investigating.

Increase in Homophobic and Transphobic Hate Crimes

According to a report by Vice News, homophobic hate crimes have increased 210 percent and transphobic hate crimes have increased by 332 percent over the last six years.

Vice, Sasha Misra, associate director of communications and campaigns at UK LGBT rights charity Stonewall, said, "These deeply concerning statistics must be a wake-up call that we need to do more to tackle rising hate against lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people. It's worrying to see such a stark increase in reports of hate crimes, especially during a pandemic which caused so many of us to live through multiple lockdowns.

“This can’t continue. As a society, we all need to do more to combat anti-LGBTQ+ violence and call out abuse, harassment and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment wherever we see it,” she continued.