Four University of Cambridge students were attacked, putting one in the hospital, in an apparent homophobic assault on February 23.
The students had just attended a university LGBT club night called Glitterbomb.
All suffered injury and one, a 24-year-old woman was hit multiple times in the face. She was hospitalised with a concussion, a bruised eye, a fractured nose, and a deviated septum.
Cambridgeshire Police have stated that they are currently investigating.
Increase in Homophobic and Transphobic Hate Crimes
According to a report by Vice News, homophobic hate crimes have increased 210 percent and transphobic hate crimes have increased by 332 percent over the last six years.
“This can’t continue. As a society, we all need to do more to combat anti-LGBTQ+ violence and call out abuse, harassment and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment wherever we see it,” she continued.
