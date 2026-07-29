Madonna To Perform At Amsterdam WorldPride 2026

Madonna has teased her involvement in an undisclosed performance at this year’s WorldPride in Amsterdam. The queen of pop took to Instagram this morning, announcing in all caps “IK HEB IETS WAAR IK OVER WIL PRATEN” (“I have something I want to talk about”).

While her initial story omitted the “e” from the Dutch word “iets”, Madonna’s cheeky repost did nothing to stifle the excitement of fans.

The line is the Dutch translation of a lyric pulled from “Bring Your Love,” Madonna’s recent single with Sabrina Carpenter, and it prompted immediate speculation. A few hours later, WorldPride responded with their own story confirming Madonna would indeed be making a surprise appearance in the 2026 festival, though no further details were provided.

Madonna’s History As A Gay Icon

Of course, this is not Madonna’s first foray into LGBTQ+ pride. The pop star is widely praised as a gay icon, ally, and activist. The recipient of GLAAD Media Awards in both 1991 (Raising Gay Awareness) and 2019 (Advocate for Change), Madonna herself has declared she “wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for the gay community“.

This latest Pride performance comes just months after she appeared in a surprise pop-up concert in New York City’s Time Square celebrating Pride Month in partnership with Grindr.

Amsterdam’s WorldPride 2026 takes place from 25 July to 8 August 2026, and Madonna is not the only queen outside the drag variety in attendance. In fact, Netherlands monarch Queen Máxima opened the festival on its first day. The ceremony was held in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark, where the Dutch queen was pictured grinning beside a drag queen among throngs of WorldPride attendees.

WorldPride has been running intermittently since its inaugural festival in Rome in the year 2000. Considered a parade, a protest, a party, and a human rights conference rolled into one, the international LGBTQ+ festival is often referred to as the “gay Olympics”, due to its global scale and significance.