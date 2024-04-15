Bondi Stabbing Attacker Was Male Escort With ‘Very Religious’ Upbringing

More details about the man behind the horrifying stabbing spree in Sydney over the weekend, Joel Cauchi, have come to light – including his work as escort catering to men and women.

Cauchi stabbed and injured at least 17 people, killing six, in the frenzied attack on Saturday at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre.

Cauchi’s now-deleted escort ads

In a now-removed post on the site Escorts.au – uncovered by The Australian – Cauchi offered ‘behind closed doors’ escort services to men as well as women.

His profile on the escorting site, which was set up in 2023, promoted himself as an ​​“athletic good looking 39-year-old guy”.

It offered services such as groups, romantic encounters, and bespoke requests.

“Let me gently massage all of your body, and have me in any and every way!” reads the now-deleted post.

‘Very religious’ upbringing, says neighbours

Information has also been revealed about Cauchi’s family and extremely religious upbringing.

While press camped outside the Toowoomba family’s home over the weekend, neighbours and people known to the family gave statements.

The Daily Mail reported two neighbours described Cauchi’s father as ‘very religious’.

Cauchi was reportedly a committed member of churches in Toowoomba, but reportedly abandoned his Catholic faith after finding out news of priests sexually assaulting children.

Parents “devastated” by son’s “truly horrific” actions

Addressing the media on Sunday, Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Roger Lowe said police had learned from the family that Cauchi lived with schizophrenia,

He had been diagnosed with mental illness from the age of 17, and Lowe said Cauchi’s mental health had reportedly been on the decline in the last few years.

Queensland Health released a statement confirming Cauchi had been treated for mental health issues more than a decade ago, but “his care was transferred to a psychiatrist in the private sector in 2012”.

Assistant Commissioner Lowe also said before the attack, Cauchi was last known to be sleeping in a vehicle or at a backpacker hostel, and wasn’t in regular contact with his parents.

He had no criminal history, but news.com.au reports that he had in the past called in a domestic violence report on his family because they had ‘taken away his knives’.

Cauchi’s parents, Andrew and Michele, said in a joint statement with Queensland police that Joel’s actions were “truly horrific”.

“We are absolutely devastated by the traumatic events that occurred in Sydney yesterday,” they said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time.

“Joel’s actions were truly horrific and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened.

“We […] have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others and we hope she is coping all right.”

Cauchi’s father Andrew told The Daily Telegraph that Cauchi came off his medication because he had been doing “so well”.

“I’m loving a monster. To you he’s a monster but to me he was a very sick boy.”

“Hero” cop Amy Scott stopped Cauchi single-handedly

Cauchi was single-handedly stopped by Inspector Amy Scott – a decorated police officer with more than a decade of experience on the force.

Inspector Scott shot and killed the attacker when he lunged at her with the knife. After, she immediately started giving him CPR in an attempt to save his life.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos told Sky News: “Even [after shooting the attacker], she immediately began applying CPR – that just shows you the dedication of the person and her incredible act of heroism. Even then, her main concern was for someone who had fallen.”

Scott was first on scene, and witnesses say she immediately ‘ran to the danger’ and took on Cauchi by herself.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Scott is “certainly a hero” whose actions saved many lives.

“The wonderful inspector who ran into danger by herself and removed the threat that was there to others, without thinking about the risks to herself,” he said.

Police Association of NSW boss Kevin Morton told The Daily Telegraph he had checked in on Inspector Scott overnight and again today.

“Amy is content with what she had to do,’’ he said. “I spoke to her last night and again this morning and she said, ‘It was a night with not a lot of sleep’.

“She knows she has been tagged a hero but to her, she was doing her job,” he said.

The victims of the tragic Bondi stabbing

Cauchi’s victims included one man and five women, including the mother of a nine-month old baby who remains in ICU. Of the 17 known victims who were killed or injured, 14 were women.

Five victims of the recent violent attack have been identified.

The victims are:

Jade Young, an architect and mother of two

Dawn Singleton, the daughter of businessman John Singleton

Ashlee Good, a new mother whose nine-month-old baby was also stabbed during the rampage

Pikria Darchia, a 55-year-old artist

Faraz Tahir, a security guard and refugee.

The nine-month-old daughter of Ashlee Good has been in intensive care, needing surgery after being stabbed in the attack.

Her family released an update on Sunday saying that after “hours” of surgery, the child is “doing well”.